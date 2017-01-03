The Wenatchee World

49ers part ways with HC Kelly and GM Baalke

by World news services
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers made it official on Sunday night: coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke have been fired.

Baalke on Sunday morning actually confirmed reports that he was fired Friday by CEO Jed York. Kelly heard reports Saturday night that he would be fired, too, and learned his fate in a meeting with York not long after the 49ers’ 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers finished 2-14…

