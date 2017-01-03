The Wenatchee World

Accidental shooting reported near Bridgeport

by Dee Riggs
Public Safety
BRIDGEPORT — A 30-year-old Bridgeport Bar woman told authorities that she was shot in the arm accidentally Sunday morning.

The woman told Douglas County sheriff's deputies that the accident happened while the gun was being cleaned.

She was treated for the non-life threatening injury at Three Rivers Hospital about 7:30 a.m., said Undersheriff Kevin Morris. The type of gun involved, the location of the shooting and additional details were not available.  Morris said deputies were continuing to investigate the incident. 

