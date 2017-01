ATLANTA — It was a game for the Huskies to be proud of, even in defeat, a marker of how far this Washington program has come in a remarkably short time.

“It was a long and hard journey, I’ll tell you that,” mused linebacker Psalm Wooching. “Two head coaches, a whole bunch of position coaches, position changes, but all of that added up to this.”

It was a game to make them wonder, wistfully, what a different path it could…