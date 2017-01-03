The Wenatchee World

Contract awarded for $41.8 million in dam repairs

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners Friday awarded a $41.8 million contract to Andritz Hydro Corp. of Charlotte, North Carolina, to rehabilitate the four oldest turbine/generator units at Rock Island Dam.

Units B1 through B4 contain original parts that date to 1931. All currently contain cracks in their turbine blades and are out of service. The contracted work will replace or refurbish most of the units’ key components.

The original repair plan asked bidders to submit bids to rehabilitate either…

