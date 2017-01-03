Craft Warehouse to close

WENATCHEE — Craft Warehouse in Valley North Center is closing.
The store will begin liquidating its inventory at 9 a.m. Friday.
The closing will affect 31 employees, store manager Paul Radcliffe confirmed Tuesday morning.
The store has been in business as Michaels and Craft Warehouse for 21 years.
"Dear Friends and Fellow Creatives," store officials said in a news release. "We’re sad to announce the closing of our store in Wenatchee. We will miss you all and are sad to have…
