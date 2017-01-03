The Wenatchee World

Dear Abby | Secret baptism is wet scheme

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Dear Abby: My niece has a 1-year-old son. Neither my niece nor the baby’s father is religious, and they have chosen not to have the baby baptized. My sister, the baby’s grandmother, while not wanting to impose her beliefs on the parents, comes from a generation when even couples who were not demonstrably religious usually had their baby baptized.

I know it would comfort my sister to know this ancient ceremony had been performed. Since my sister watches the little…

