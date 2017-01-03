The Wenatchee World

Related content

DOT makes room for move off of Wenatchee Avenue

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — The state Department of Transportation took a big step toward consolidating its regional offices to Olds Station last month by demolishing a few of its existing buildings on Euclid Avenue.

The DOT’s main NCW offices are located on north Wenatchee Avenue but by May 2018 they’ll be in a new two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility on Euclid.

The DOT awarded an $8.7 million contract to Garco Construction Inc. in October. The Spokane-based outfit is about halfway through its design phase,…

