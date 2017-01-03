Fire damages Eastside home

EAST WENATCHEE — A one-story home in the 3300 block of Sunset Highway sustained interior damage Sunday night when fire broke out near a baseboard heater.
No one was living in the rambler and there were no furnishings inside, said Capt. Scott White with Douglas County Fire District 2. The cause was under investigation Tuesday but it may be an electrical malfunction.
A passerby called in the fire at 9:45 p.m. as smoke from the attic, White said. The fire…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.