Fire damages Eastside home

EAST WENATCHEE — A one-story home in the 3300 block of Sunset Highway sustained interior damage Sunday night when fire broke out near a baseboard heater.

No one was living in the rambler and there were no furnishings inside, said Capt. Scott White with Douglas County Fire District 2. The cause was under investigation Tuesday but it may be an electrical malfunction.

A passerby called in the fire at 9:45 p.m. as smoke from the attic, White said. The fire…