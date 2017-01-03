The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo5° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Fire damages Eastside home

by Dee Riggs
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — A one-story home in the 3300 block of Sunset Highway sustained interior damage Sunday night when fire broke out near a baseboard heater.

No one was living in the rambler and there were no furnishings inside, said Capt. Scott White with Douglas County Fire District 2. The cause was under investigation Tuesday but it may be an electrical malfunction.

A passerby called in the fire at 9:45 p.m. as smoke from the attic, White said. The fire…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 