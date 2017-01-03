The Wenatchee World

Grand Columbia Council appoints scout executive

by Linda Barta
NCW — Barry W. McDonald was recently named Scout Executive/CEO for the Grand Columbia Council, Boy Scouts of America.

McDonald has worked in scouting for over 22 years and comes to Central Washington having served with the Pee Dee Area Council in Florence, South Carolina. He and his family are living in Yakima.

The Grand Columbia Council is based in Yakima and maintains a field service office in Wenatchee. The council serves scouts throughout North Central Washington.

