Islamic State claims Istanbul nightclub attack, gunman remains at large

ISTANBUL — Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a New Year’s Day mass shooting in a packed Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, an attack carried out by a lone gunman who remains at large.

It described the Reina nightclub, where many foreigners as well as Turks were killed, as a gathering point for Christians celebrating their “apostate holiday.” The attack, it said, was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

“The apostate Turkish government should know that the…