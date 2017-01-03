Islamic State kills 24 with Baghdad car bomb

BAGHDAD/TIKRIT, Iraq — An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City district on Monday and the militants also temporarily cut a key road north from the Iraqi capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold in Iraq.

Islamic State said in an online statement it had targeted a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims, whom it considers apostates. Sixty-seven people were wounded in the blast.

At least four other attacks across the city, some…