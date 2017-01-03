The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Islamic State kills 24 with Baghdad car bomb

by By Kareem Raheem and Ghazwan HassanReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

BAGHDAD/TIKRIT, Iraq — An Islamic State car bomb killed 24 people in a busy square in Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City district on Monday and the militants also temporarily cut a key road north from the Iraqi capital to Mosul, their last major stronghold in Iraq.

Islamic State said in an online statement it had targeted a gathering of Shi’ite Muslims, whom it considers apostates. Sixty-seven people were wounded in the blast.

At least four other attacks across the city, some…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 