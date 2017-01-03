The Wenatchee World

Weather:

10°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Karnowski powers Gonzaga past Pacific

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

STOCKTON, Calif. — Never have consecutive 30-point and 20-point wins looked, well, less like 30-point and 20-point wins.

The wake-up calls keep coming. It took Gonzaga a lot longer to answer the latest one.

The seventh-ranked Zags slogged through the first 25 minutes and found themselves down by eight. A short time later, they were walking off the court with an 81-61 victory over stubborn Pacific on Saturday in front of 2,859 at the Spanos Center.

“It felt like a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 