Karnowski powers Gonzaga past Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. — Never have consecutive 30-point and 20-point wins looked, well, less like 30-point and 20-point wins.

The wake-up calls keep coming. It took Gonzaga a lot longer to answer the latest one.

The seventh-ranked Zags slogged through the first 25 minutes and found themselves down by eight. A short time later, they were walking off the court with an 81-61 victory over stubborn Pacific on Saturday in front of 2,859 at the Spanos Center.

“It felt like a…