Today

Hi19° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo5° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Literacy Council poet honored by Wisconsin college

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — “Can you ever make ‘oblivion’ oblivion enough?” asks poet C.G. Dahlin in reference to his poem “Endurance.” The letters in “oblivion,” as it’s shown on page, are spaced apart, as though the word itself is floating into oblivion.

Dahlin, 22, develops adult literacy programs for the Literacy Council of Chelan & Douglas Counties. While enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Honors College, he wrote a book of poetry, “Un/Certainly Form/Less: A Collection of Grisingistic Poetry,” that experiments with…

