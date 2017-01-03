Literacy Council poet honored by Wisconsin college

WENATCHEE — “Can you ever make ‘oblivion’ oblivion enough?” asks poet C.G. Dahlin in reference to his poem “Endurance.” The letters in “oblivion,” as it’s shown on page, are spaced apart, as though the word itself is floating into oblivion.

Dahlin, 22, develops adult literacy programs for the Literacy Council of Chelan & Douglas Counties. While enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Honors College, he wrote a book of poetry, “Un/Certainly Form/Less: A Collection of Grisingistic Poetry,” that experiments with…