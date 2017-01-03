Man celebrates New Year’s by firing guns 175 times

SPANAWAY — The man was passed out in his lawn chair just after midnight Sunday, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies, 175 shell casings strewn around his Spanaway yard.

“Evidently, the male was drinking throughout the day and celebrating New Year’s Eve,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

In celebration, deputies believe the 52-year-old man fired off 175 rounds from his 12-gauge shotgun, 9mm handgun and .223-caliber AR-15-style rifle, Troyer said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired, and…