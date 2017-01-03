Mega Powder’: Mother Nature delivers 39 inches in 24 hours at Mission Ridge

NCW — As forecast, the new year brought below zero-degree temperatures to some parts of North Central Washington, and single digits to others.

But the shocker that no one predicted was the 24-hour accumulation of 39 inches of pure powder at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. The snow started New Year’s Day and continued through the night. “This is not a joke,” the Mission Ridge Facebook page posted Monday morning.

“Mega powder,” wrote Cliff Mass, the University of Washington meteorologist and popular weather blogger. Mass wrote an entire column on the unusual circumstances that dumped snow in this one, localized area while leaving just six to eight inches at Snoqulamie and Stevens passes, and three inches in Wenatchee.

And while the un-forecast storm caused a slight delay in the ski area’s opening on Monday, “People were saying it was the best ski day of their lives,” said Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge’s marketing and sales director. “Some people were even saying it was the best day of their lives.”

Hickok said the anniversary gift from Mother Nature for the ski area’s 50th year in operation brought the kind of snow that Mission Ridge is known for: light, fluffy powder. Those who were there were calling Monday “a legendary and unforgettable, epic day,” he said.

After snowing all day on New Year’s Day, the ski area was thrilled with 11 inches of fresh snow, and meteorologists were forecasting another 2-4 inches overnight. “Then from 4 p.m. Sunday until Monday morning at about 5 a.m., we received another 28 inches of new snow,” Hickok said. “I believe it’s the second-largest snowfall in 24 hours that we’ve seen.”

He praised the Mission Ridge crews who — without warning — were able to clear parking lots, groom trails, and leave plenty of powder to welcome skiers soon after their usual 9 a.m. opening.

While Mission Ridge was enjoying its most impressive snowfall in decades, other North Central Washington residents were acclimating to noticeably colder weather.

Greg Koch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said while Wenatchee went down to 7 degrees, other parts of the region dropped below zero, including Winthrop’s North Cascades Smokejumper Base, with minus 11 degrees, and Lake Wenatchee with minus 9 degrees.

Throughout the region, the cold combined with breezy wind prompted a wind chill advisory on Tuesday morning.

That cold weather is expected to continue through Thursday morning, with lows in Wenatchee at about 2 degrees, and highs in the teens. Other areas, including Leavenworth, the Methow Valley, and the Waterville Plateau, will probably continue to drop below zero at night. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Thursday, and more snow is expected over the weekend.

Koch said the the weak La Niña winter that the inland Northwest is experiencing is expected to bring more periods of arctic cold weather, as well as periods of milder temperatures and precipitation.

Snowpack is average so far. A total of 8.5 inches of snow has been recorded at the Wenatchee water plant, which is one-tenth of an inch below average.

Kock reminded residents that traveling any distance can be dangerous when combining cold temperatures with wind.

He suggested, “Have your chains in the trunk if you’re going over the passes, and pack things like blankets, snacks, a radio and a cell phone charger. They are good things to have in the car if there’s any concern of winter weather conditions.”