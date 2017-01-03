New PUD commissioner McKenna swears in

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD’s newest commissioner Steve McKenna took the oath of office Tuesday, along with Commissioner Ann Congdon, who was re-elected to her third, six-year term.

McKenna, 64, took the oath as his wife Phyllis, and many members of their family watched in the audience. The couple has three biological children, four adopted children and six grandchildren.

A career educator and former principal, McKenna led the Cascade School District from 2010 to 2014. He defeated two-term incumbent…