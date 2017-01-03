The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo5° Mostly Clear

Wednesday

Hi18° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo7° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo8° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Isolated Snow Showers

Saturday Night

Lo17° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi30° Snow Likely

New PUD commissioner McKenna swears in

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD’s newest commissioner Steve McKenna took the oath of office Tuesday, along with Commissioner Ann Congdon, who was re-elected to her third, six-year term.

McKenna, 64, took the oath as his wife Phyllis, and many members of their family watched in the audience. The couple has three biological children, four adopted children and six grandchildren.

A career educator and former principal, McKenna led the Cascade School District from 2010 to 2014. He defeated two-term incumbent…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 