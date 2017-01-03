Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10

HONOLULU — President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell address on Jan. 10 to reflect on his time in office and say thank you to his supporters, he said in an email statement released on Monday.

Obama, noting that the first president of the United States, George Washington, had penned a farewell address in 1796, said he would deliver his speech in his hometown of Chicago.

“I’m thinking about (the remarks) as a chance to say thank you for this…