Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Owl talk planned

by Lindsay Francis
TONASKET — The Okanogan Highlands Alliance will present “A Year in the Lives of North American Owls” with Paul Bannick at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

The presentation is based on Bannick’s new book, which uses dramatic photographs to tell the story of American owls throughout a course of one year.

A dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center will begin at 5:15 p.m.; the cost for dinner is $8 for CCC members and $9…

