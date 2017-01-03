Owl talk planned

TONASKET — The Okanogan Highlands Alliance will present “A Year in the Lives of North American Owls” with Paul Bannick at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

The presentation is based on Bannick’s new book, which uses dramatic photographs to tell the story of American owls throughout a course of one year.

A dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center will begin at 5:15 p.m.; the cost for dinner is $8 for CCC members and $9…