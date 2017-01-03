The Wenatchee World

Weather:

10°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Pet of the Week: Meet Willow

by Linda Barta
Send to Kindle
Print This

Willow wants to be the love of your life, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a medium-size, 6-year-old, white and black Dalmatian/Australian cattle dog mix.

Willow is an affectionate girl and will lean in for loves and pets, then will go about her business. Willow has moments of playfulness and will then settle down beside you for attention. She craves outdoor activity and with a little conditioning, she will go the distance as a great hiking…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 