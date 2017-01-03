Pet of the Week: Meet Willow

Willow wants to be the love of your life, say officials at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
She is a medium-size, 6-year-old, white and black Dalmatian/Australian cattle dog mix.
Willow is an affectionate girl and will lean in for loves and pets, then will go about her business. Willow has moments of playfulness and will then settle down beside you for attention. She craves outdoor activity and with a little conditioning, she will go the distance as a great hiking…
