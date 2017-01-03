PUD commissioner Bolz to get stem-cell transplant

WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz announced Tuesday that he will receive a stem-cell transplant later this month to treat a type of cancer that attacks blood-forming cells.

“My bone marrow does not produce the quality and volume of red blood cells to carry on normal blood activities,” Bolz said in a letter, read aloud at Tuesday’s commission meeting by Board President Randy Smith.

Bolz, 69, attended the meeting by phone — an effort he plans to continue…