The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Seahawks scrape by 49ers: Seattle’s attention turns to Lions and playoffs after narrow, tense win over San Francisco

by Bob CondottaThe Seattle Times
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It was a decision Pete Carroll said went against every instinct in his body.

But with roughly 10 minutes to play in the 25-23 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, the man who espouses to Win Forever suddenly went along with the idea that he had to worry more about winning next week than winning right now.

So Carroll pulled quarterback Russell Wilson (officially with 9:29 left) and a few other starters to keep them…

