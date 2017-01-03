Seahawks scrape by 49ers: Seattle’s attention turns to Lions and playoffs after narrow, tense win over San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It was a decision Pete Carroll said went against every instinct in his body.

But with roughly 10 minutes to play in the 25-23 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers, the man who espouses to Win Forever suddenly went along with the idea that he had to worry more about winning next week than winning right now.

So Carroll pulled quarterback Russell Wilson (officially with 9:29 left) and a few other starters to keep them…