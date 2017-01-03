Senior meals program seeks volunteers

NCW — Senior Meals in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to local seniors.
The program, which is supported by local donations, seeks to add additional drivers to meet demand.
The Senior Meals program is loosely affiliated with Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, and Meals on Wheels.
For more information, contact Bobbie Tremblay at 470-0522 or trem5419@nwi.net.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.