The Wenatchee World

Weather:

10°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi19° Sunny

Tonight

Lo3° Clear

Wednesday

Hi16° Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo2° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo5° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi17° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo10° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi21° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo18° Chance Snow

Senior meals program seeks volunteers

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Senior Meals in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to local seniors.

The program, which is supported by local donations, seeks to add additional drivers to meet demand.

The Senior Meals program is loosely affiliated with Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, and Meals on Wheels.

For more information, contact Bobbie Tremblay at 470-0522 or trem5419@nwi.net.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 