WSU steals Pac-12 opener away from UW

SEATTLE — Ernie Kent hates the term “Couged it” so much that he wants desperately to change its meaning.

“If I had my druthers, that phrase would be symbolic of a team that’s tough and hunts people down in the final minutes,” the Washington State men’s basketball coach said after the Cougars’ 79-74 upset win against Washington in a thrilling Pac-12 opener.

In sports lexicon, “Couged it” refers to a team’s inability of being unable to keep a lead or…