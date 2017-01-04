The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Bengals CB Jones arrested after assaulting man

by World news services
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati after allegedly pushing and poking a man in the eye and failing to comply with law enforcement officials.

Jones, 33, was booked at the Hamilton County Jail at 12:25 a.m. ET and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance.

Once arrested, Jones allegedly refused to enter the police car and kicked and head-butted an officer. He also allegedly spit on…

