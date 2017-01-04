Bengals CB Jones arrested after assaulting man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning in Cincinnati after allegedly pushing and poking a man in the eye and failing to comply with law enforcement officials.

Jones, 33, was booked at the Hamilton County Jail at 12:25 a.m. ET and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and harassment with a bodily substance.

Once arrested, Jones allegedly refused to enter the police car and kicked and head-butted an officer. He also allegedly spit on…