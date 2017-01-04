The Wenatchee World

Weather:

18°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo2° Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi27° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Chelan appoints first Hispanic city councilman

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — The Chelan City Council has selected Servando Robledo, a resort manager and community volunteer, to replace Mike Steele, who stepped down from the council after being elected as a state representative.

Robledo, 45 — the first Hispanic to serve on the council — will be sworn in on Jan. 10, said Mayor Mike Cooney.

“We had six qualified candidates, and any of the six would have been a good choice,” Cooney said. “Servando stood out for a couple…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 