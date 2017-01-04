Chelan appoints first Hispanic city councilman

CHELAN — The Chelan City Council has selected Servando Robledo, a resort manager and community volunteer, to replace Mike Steele, who stepped down from the council after being elected as a state representative.

Robledo, 45 — the first Hispanic to serve on the council — will be sworn in on Jan. 10, said Mayor Mike Cooney.

“We had six qualified candidates, and any of the six would have been a good choice,” Cooney said. “Servando stood out for a couple…