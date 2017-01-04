Wind makes it feel much colder

WENATCHEE — Very cold temperatures and light winds that make it feel even colder will continue to create dangerous conditions for those outside the next few days.

Temperatures dropped to 2 degrees Wednesday morning in Wenatchee while some outlying areas fell below zero. That's darn cold. But with 10 to 18 mph winds blowing in from the west and northwest, the cold felt more like minus 11, according the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service uses a mathematical formula to…