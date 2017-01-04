Wind makes it feel much colder

WENATCHEE — Very cold temperatures and light winds that make it feel even colder will continue to create dangerous conditions for those outside the next few days.
Temperatures dropped to 2 degrees Wednesday morning in Wenatchee while some outlying areas fell below zero. That's darn cold. But with 10 to 18 mph winds blowing in from the west and northwest, the cold felt more like minus 11, according the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service uses a mathematical formula to…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.