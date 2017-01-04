The Wenatchee World

Weather:

13°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo2° Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi27° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Wind makes it feel much colder

by Rick Steigmeyer
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Very cold temperatures and light winds that make it feel even colder will continue to create dangerous conditions for those outside the next few days.

Temperatures dropped to 2 degrees Wednesday morning in Wenatchee while some outlying areas fell below zero. That's darn cold. But with 10 to 18 mph winds blowing in from the west and northwest, the cold felt more like minus 11, according the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service uses a mathematical formula to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 