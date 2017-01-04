Cold snap topples records for energy use

WENATCHEE — Chelan, Douglas and Grant county PUDs all broke records for energy use Wednesday morning, as customers turned up the heat amid frigid temperatures around the region.

Chelan and Douglas PUDs both set historic highs Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., when area temperatures sunk to around zero degrees.

Chelan’s new peak of 488 megawatts broke the old record of 464 megawatts set Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. The temperature was just over 4 degrees at the PUD’s Saddlerock…