County wants feedback on flood-control management

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Chelan County residents are invited to comment through Feb. 3 on the county’s flood hazard management plan.

The draft plan is posted at co.chelan.wa.us/flood-control-zone-district, county officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Submit comments in writing to public.works@co.chelan.wa.us or to Flood Control Zone District c/o Chelan County Public Works, 316 Washington St., Suite 402, Wenatchee, 98801.

After the comment period, the county will host a public meeting on the final plan. The meeting date is not yet set.…

