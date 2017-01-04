The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Dear Abby | Man feels abandoned as girl transitions to new relationship

by Abigail Van BurenUniversal Press Syndicate
Features
Dear Abby: I am a straight man who met and fell in love with a transgender girl I'll call Eve. We dated for almost three years, and they were the happiest of my life. In all that time, we never once had an argument. She said I had given her the strength to come out to her family and begin her transition. I was planning to ask her to marry me.

Without any indication that anything was wrong, she dumped…

