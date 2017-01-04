The Wenatchee World

Douglas County finalizes evidence facility bid

by K.C. Mehaffey
EAST WENATCHEE — Work will begin soon on a new evidence storage facility in East Wenatchee for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas County commissioners finalized a bid for $1,354,000 to Rimmer & Roeter Construction, of Cashmere,  after detailing the work to be completed on Tuesday, said Commissioner Steve Jenkins. He said construction is expected to begin in the next 60 days.

The 5,000-square-foot structure will be part of the county’s new law and justice complex at 19th Street N.W.…

