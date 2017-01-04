Duke’s Krzyzewski to miss month after back surgery

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery Friday and is expected to be away from the team for about a month.

Krzyzewski will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed from his lower back, the school said in a statement on its official website. The expected recovery time for the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach is four weeks.

The back problem is an ongoing issue for Krzyzewski, who said our “medical team have worked tirelessly to help…