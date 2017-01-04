The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Duke’s Krzyzewski to miss month after back surgery

by World news services
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo back surgery Friday and is expected to be away from the team for about a month.

Krzyzewski will have a fragment of a herniated disk removed from his lower back, the school said in a statement on its official website. The expected recovery time for the NCAA’s all-time winningest coach is four weeks.

The back problem is an ongoing issue for Krzyzewski, who said our “medical team have worked tirelessly to help…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 