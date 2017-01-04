Eloise “Ellie” Lynn Denny
Eloise “Ellie” Lynn Denny
May 1923-December 2016
Eloise “Ellie” Denny, long time resident of Chelan, WA, passed away peacefully
in the evening on Thursday, December 8, 2016, from complications related to
Alzheimer’s. Eloise Lynn Harrison was born May 12, 1923, in Elmaton, TX, the
fifth of seven children born to Nina Claire Phillips Harrison and Robert
Leslie Harrison. Eloise’s dad was a rice farmer in Elmaton and her mother was
a homemaker who endured many challenges associated with the early days in
Texas. After graduating from Bay City High School, Eloise attended the
University of Texas in Austin, TX, graduating three years later with a degree
in Sports and Recreation. Eloise worked with the YMCA in Bay City, until she
took a job with the YMCA in Everett, WA, as Program Director. In 1948, Eloise
traveled to Wenatchee to attend the Apple Blossom Parade. At the Apple Blossom
dance, a friend from Wenatchee introduced Eloise to Jack Denny, from Coulee
Dam. Jack and Ellie were married two years later. All four of John and
Eloise’s kids were born in Coulee Dam, where they lived until the early 60’s.
Jack worked as a Control Room Operator with the Bureau of Reclamation, and
Eloise was busy raising four kids, teaching dance classes and running the swim
lessons on Lake Roosevelt in the summer. About 1963, Jack was transferred to
Flaming Gorge Dam in Dutch John, UT. In 1965, Eloise and Jack once again
packed up the family and moved to Glenn Canyon Dam on Lake Powell, near Page,
AZ. Eloise spent the next three years sweeping the blowing sand out of their
small house as part of her daily routine. In 1967, Jack received a job offer
with Douglas County PUD, so Eloise and Jack relocated their family one last
time to the Chelan Valley. Avid golfers, Eloise and Jack jumped at the chance
to build a new home alongside what is now the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Eloise
served on the Chelan City Council, the Chelan Community Hospital board, worked
as a substitute teacher in the Chelan Valley and was very active in the
Women’s Golf Group.
Eloise is preceded in death by John; and her eldest daughter, Leslie Denny.
She is survived by children: Paul, Dale, and Teri Kaskes; grandchildren:
Matthew, Kirsten and William; Danica, Carson and Tanner and Estee; also two
great-grandchildren, Eloise and Gus.
A Memorial Dinner with family and friends was held at Preservation Kitchen in
Bothell on December 28, 2016. Always the practical woman, Eloise has requested
that her ashes be ‘spread to the wind’ at her favorite golf haunts.
