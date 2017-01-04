Eloise “Ellie” Lynn Denny

May 1923-December 2016

Eloise “Ellie” Denny, long time resident of Chelan, WA, passed away peacefully

in the evening on Thursday, December 8, 2016, from complications related to

Alzheimer’s. Eloise Lynn Harrison was born May 12, 1923, in Elmaton, TX, the

fifth of seven children born to Nina Claire Phillips Harrison and Robert

Leslie Harrison. Eloise’s dad was a rice farmer in Elmaton and her mother was

a homemaker who endured many challenges associated with the early days in

Texas. After graduating from Bay City High School, Eloise attended the

University of Texas in Austin, TX, graduating three years later with a degree

in Sports and Recreation. Eloise worked with the YMCA in Bay City, until she

took a job with the YMCA in Everett, WA, as Program Director. In 1948, Eloise

traveled to Wenatchee to attend the Apple Blossom Parade. At the Apple Blossom

dance, a friend from Wenatchee introduced Eloise to Jack Denny, from Coulee

Dam. Jack and Ellie were married two years later. All four of John and

Eloise’s kids were born in Coulee Dam, where they lived until the early 60’s.

Jack worked as a Control Room Operator with the Bureau of Reclamation, and

Eloise was busy raising four kids, teaching dance classes and running the swim

lessons on Lake Roosevelt in the summer. About 1963, Jack was transferred to

Flaming Gorge Dam in Dutch John, UT. In 1965, Eloise and Jack once again

packed up the family and moved to Glenn Canyon Dam on Lake Powell, near Page,

AZ. Eloise spent the next three years sweeping the blowing sand out of their

small house as part of her daily routine. In 1967, Jack received a job offer

with Douglas County PUD, so Eloise and Jack relocated their family one last

time to the Chelan Valley. Avid golfers, Eloise and Jack jumped at the chance

to build a new home alongside what is now the Lake Chelan Golf Course. Eloise

served on the Chelan City Council, the Chelan Community Hospital board, worked

as a substitute teacher in the Chelan Valley and was very active in the

Women’s Golf Group.

Eloise is preceded in death by John; and her eldest daughter, Leslie Denny.

She is survived by children: Paul, Dale, and Teri Kaskes; grandchildren:

Matthew, Kirsten and William; Danica, Carson and Tanner and Estee; also two

great-grandchildren, Eloise and Gus.

A Memorial Dinner with family and friends was held at Preservation Kitchen in

Bothell on December 28, 2016. Always the practical woman, Eloise has requested

that her ashes be ‘spread to the wind’ at her favorite golf haunts.