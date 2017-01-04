Henry Froese Langeman
Henry Froese Langeman
Hank was born on February 7, 1931, in Reedley, CA, to Gerhard and Maria Froese
and died December 27, 2016, in his home in Wenatchee, WA. His parents
immigrated from Omsk, Siberia, Russia, spending a better part of a year in
Harbin, China, arranging passage to the United States. Eventually, the family
arrived in Reedley, CA, after which Hank was born. After both of his parents
passed, he was adopted by relatives, Aron and Agatchen Langeman. They lived on
an alfalfa farm near Tracey, CA, and were involved in the Mennonite community.
It was within this community that Hank was baptized on June 10, 1945. He lived
happily on the Tracey ranch until he was seven years old. Hank’s formal
education began in Reedley, CA, attending Mennonite schools, and later Reedley
Junior College and Goshen College in Goshen, IN. While in Goshen, he met and
married Marge Wolber, with whom he had three children, Michael (who died at
birth), Marc, and Julie. After completing his teacher education at Goshen
College, he and Marge moved to Raisin City, CA, where Hank taught elementary
school.
After a number of years, Hank, Marge and family moved to the Spokane Valley,
where Hank taught elementary school and completed his Masters degree in School
Psychology at Eastern Washington University. Hank later became an elementary
school principal in the Ephrata (Washington) School District. He held several
administrative positions in the Ephrata School District, including Director of
Special Services and School Psychologist. At this time, he met and married
Eleanor St. Peter and moved to Wenatchee, WA. Hank and Eleanor were very
involved with their extended families, including helping to raise
granddaughters, Nicole and Lauri O’Haver. Eleanor passed in 1988 after losing
a courageous battle with breast cancer. He married Jean Lund in 1989 and they
lived and worked in Ephrata, WA. Upon retirement, they moved into their
present house in Wenatchee. Music played a big role in Hank and Jean’s lives,
from bluegrass to classical to organ music. In retirement, Hank remained
active in the local art community, pursuing wood carving and painting. Hank
enjoyed traveling, as he and Jean took several cruises as well as trips to
Europe.
Hank is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Wally (Lucille) of Bellevue, WA;
daughter, Julie Langeman of Sumner, WA; son, Marc Langeman of Sequim, WA;
step-daughters: Laura O’Haver-Milne (Larry) of Leavenworth, WA, Dianna Stidman
(Garry) of Quincy, WA, Debbie Stone (Bob) of Moscow, ID, Sylvia Carmon (Larry)
of Stafford, VA, Suzanne Johnson (Jerry) of Gig Harbor, WA; and numerous
nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at
St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere. A reception will follow the service in
the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made
in Hank’s name to the Wenatchee River Blue Grass Festival, Taylor’s Camp,
Children’s Bluegrass Program, PO Box 484, Cashmere, Washington 98815 or to St.
James Episcopal Church, Cashmere, WA, 98815. The family greatly appreciates
the tender and loving care from the Hospice Team and the Neptune Society.
