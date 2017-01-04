Henry Froese Langeman

Hank was born on February 7, 1931, in Reedley, CA, to Gerhard and Maria Froese

and died December 27, 2016, in his home in Wenatchee, WA. His parents

immigrated from Omsk, Siberia, Russia, spending a better part of a year in

Harbin, China, arranging passage to the United States. Eventually, the family

arrived in Reedley, CA, after which Hank was born. After both of his parents

passed, he was adopted by relatives, Aron and Agatchen Langeman. They lived on

an alfalfa farm near Tracey, CA, and were involved in the Mennonite community.

It was within this community that Hank was baptized on June 10, 1945. He lived

happily on the Tracey ranch until he was seven years old. Hank’s formal

education began in Reedley, CA, attending Mennonite schools, and later Reedley

Junior College and Goshen College in Goshen, IN. While in Goshen, he met and

married Marge Wolber, with whom he had three children, Michael (who died at

birth), Marc, and Julie. After completing his teacher education at Goshen

College, he and Marge moved to Raisin City, CA, where Hank taught elementary

school.

After a number of years, Hank, Marge and family moved to the Spokane Valley,

where Hank taught elementary school and completed his Masters degree in School

Psychology at Eastern Washington University. Hank later became an elementary

school principal in the Ephrata (Washington) School District. He held several

administrative positions in the Ephrata School District, including Director of

Special Services and School Psychologist. At this time, he met and married

Eleanor St. Peter and moved to Wenatchee, WA. Hank and Eleanor were very

involved with their extended families, including helping to raise

granddaughters, Nicole and Lauri O’Haver. Eleanor passed in 1988 after losing

a courageous battle with breast cancer. He married Jean Lund in 1989 and they

lived and worked in Ephrata, WA. Upon retirement, they moved into their

present house in Wenatchee. Music played a big role in Hank and Jean’s lives,

from bluegrass to classical to organ music. In retirement, Hank remained

active in the local art community, pursuing wood carving and painting. Hank

enjoyed traveling, as he and Jean took several cruises as well as trips to

Europe.

Hank is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Wally (Lucille) of Bellevue, WA;

daughter, Julie Langeman of Sumner, WA; son, Marc Langeman of Sequim, WA;

step-daughters: Laura O’Haver-Milne (Larry) of Leavenworth, WA, Dianna Stidman

(Garry) of Quincy, WA, Debbie Stone (Bob) of Moscow, ID, Sylvia Carmon (Larry)

of Stafford, VA, Suzanne Johnson (Jerry) of Gig Harbor, WA; and numerous

nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at

St. James Episcopal Church in Cashmere. A reception will follow the service in

the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made

in Hank’s name to the Wenatchee River Blue Grass Festival, Taylor’s Camp,

Children’s Bluegrass Program, PO Box 484, Cashmere, Washington 98815 or to St.

James Episcopal Church, Cashmere, WA, 98815. The family greatly appreciates

the tender and loving care from the Hospice Team and the Neptune Society.