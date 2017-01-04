Homeless counts to begin last week of January

WENATCHEE — NCW organizations are preparing to conduct yearly Point in Time homeless counts.

The Point in Time count help the Department of Housing and Urban Development determine how much funding to disburse to counties’ homeless programs.

The Women’s Resource Center, which runs the Chelan-Douglas county count, will conduct its roundup Jan. 26. The WRC will sending volunteers to areas throughout the two counties where homeless residents are known to live and provide resources and material items at the Wenatchee…