In the Garden | Dried herbs, spices within easy reach
Now that we are snuggled up and warm inside our winter cocoon, our kitchen has become a hive of creativity. Long nights mean more time for cooking and gathering together around the evening meal.
We have a drawer in our kitchen devoted to nothing except spices and herbs. It is probably the most important drawer in our whole house. Each jar holds a unique flavor and aroma — the secret to keeping dinner interesting.
As winter wears on, I watch our little…