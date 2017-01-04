Labor force grows but not enough to shrink November jobless rate

WENATCHEE — The labor force in Chelan and Douglas counties grew in November, but more rapid growth in the number of unemployed fueled a slight uptick in the area’s jobless rate to 6 percent.

The upside in November is that the two-county area added 1,621 residents to its civilian labor force since November 2015, said state Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck. “But the downside is that the number of unemployed grew at a faster clip.” The civilian labor force includes the…