Osweiler, Cook set to start Wild Card Game

HOUSTON — Brock Osweiler will be the Houston Texans' starting quarterback for Saturday's AFC Wild Card Game matchup with the Oakland Raiders.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien named Osweiler the starter over backup Tom Savage, who sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Savage has not yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

Osweiler completed 21 of 40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 24-17 loss to the Titans.

