Partnership’s Stemilt Basin lands finally secure — with catch

by Christine Pratt
Outdoors, Environment
WENATCHEE — Two hotly contested sections of Stemilt Basin land covering 1,275 acres will finally be set aside for habitat conservation and recreation, but not without one, apparently last-minute catch that’s rankling the group that has lobbied since 2007 for the land’s protection.

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday that it would sell the land, known locally as “Sections 16 and 22,” to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for $1.95 million. The lands are about…

