Tonight

Lo2° Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi27° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team jets past Eastmont

by By World sports staff
WENATCHEE — The Panthers outswam Eastmont in the Wenatchee High School pool on Tuesday, paddling to the top of the podium in every event, nearly grabbing state times in several events. Wenatchee defeated Eastmont 140.5-45.5.

Panther freshman Connor Elwyn fell short of a state berth by .6 seconds while teammate Christian Cutter finished one second away from a state time in the 50-meter freestyle. The 200 free relay team consisting of Christian Cutter, Charlie Cutter, Elwyn and Braden Dilly finished…

