Prep Tuesday: Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team jets past Eastmont

WENATCHEE — The Panthers outswam Eastmont in the Wenatchee High School pool on Tuesday, paddling to the top of the podium in every event, nearly grabbing state times in several events. Wenatchee defeated Eastmont 140.5-45.5.

Panther freshman Connor Elwyn fell short of a state berth by .6 seconds while teammate Christian Cutter finished one second away from a state time in the 50-meter freestyle. The 200 free relay team consisting of Christian Cutter, Charlie Cutter, Elwyn and Braden Dilly finished…