Prep Wednesday: Wenatchee girls bowling team edges West Valley

By World sports staff

EAST WENATCHEE — At the beginning of the year, the Wenatchee girls bowling team was going through a big transition. The defending 4A state champions had lost their longstanding coach to retirement and most of its championship roster to graduation. The numbers the Panthers were used to seeing dipped and wins weren’t coming as easily as they once had.

On Wednesday at Eastmont Lanes, though, Wenatchee hit its first 2,000-pin mark of the season in a…