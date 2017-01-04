The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo2° Clear

Thursday

Hi17° Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi18° Patchy Freezing Fog then Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo9° Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo16° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi27° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Chance Snow

Prep Wednesday: Wenatchee girls bowling team edges West Valley

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

By World sports staff

EAST WENATCHEE — At the beginning of the year, the Wenatchee girls bowling team was going through a big transition. The defending 4A state champions had lost their longstanding coach to retirement and most of its championship roster to graduation. The numbers the Panthers were used to seeing dipped and wins weren’t coming as easily as they once had.

On Wednesday at Eastmont Lanes, though, Wenatchee hit its first 2,000-pin mark of the season in a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 