Put up or shut up time: As Seattle gears up for playoffs, Seahawks need a lot to go right to make deep run

Finding hope for the Seahawks feels a bit more challenging with each passing week. The idea that these guys can win four straight playoff games when they’ve failed to win four straight regular-season games seems as far-fetched as an imminent Seattle heat wave.

Fans waiting for a late-season breakthrough have been given little reason for optimism. In fact, as far as effort goes, Sunday’s near loss to the 49ers may have been worse than their actual loss to the Cardinals…