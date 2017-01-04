The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Put up or shut up time: As Seattle gears up for playoffs, Seahawks need a lot to go right to make deep run

by Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
Finding hope for the Seahawks feels a bit more challenging with each passing week. The idea that these guys can win four straight playoff games when they’ve failed to win four straight regular-season games seems as far-fetched as an imminent Seattle heat wave.

Fans waiting for a late-season breakthrough have been given little reason for optimism. In fact, as far as effort goes, Sunday’s near loss to the 49ers may have been worse than their actual loss to the Cardinals…

