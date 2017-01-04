Remarkable weather in 2016

NCW — With 39 inches of new snow in 24 hours at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 2017 is off to a great start for notable weather.

But before we move on, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Spokane pulled together a look at the remarkable weather in North Central Washington from 2016:

<> Several locations in NCW received enough precipitation — mostly as snow — to mark the winter of 2015-2016 as one of the top 10…