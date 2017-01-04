Seahawks still not running much, but they’ll keep trying

When the Seahawks and the Lions take the field Saturday for a wild-card playoff game, they each will do so without the player who was their leading rusher this season — an oddity that is symbolic for two teams putting to the test the theory that you need to run well to win in the NFL.
In something that has never before happened in the franchise’s 41 years, Seattle ended the season with its leading rusher no longer on the…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.