Sovereign citizen’ sues to undo local courts

WENATCHEE — Richard T. Summers thinks the Chelan County legal system is illegal, and he's suing in federal court to have it dissolved.

Under Summers' interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, Chelan County District Court would be shuttered, the state Attorney General stripped of power and all lawyers certified by the Washington State Bar Association forced to register as agents of a foreign power.

Summers bases his suit — filed Oct. 21 in U.S. District Court in Spokane — on willful…