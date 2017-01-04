Tracy Warner | President Trump: What to say?
Before the Trump administration becomes real we should discuss our mutual expectations. I will say that although I did not support him, Donald Trump has been duly elected president of the United States and thus is deserving of our respect. On these pages he will be treated with the dignity we give all presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton included. That means unfounded rumors, related garbage and resulting insinuations about ancestry or personal behavior will not be…