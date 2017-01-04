The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Tracy Warner | President Trump: What to say?

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
Before the Trump administration becomes real we should discuss our mutual expectations. I will say that although I did not support him, Donald Trump has been duly elected president of the United States and thus is deserving of our respect. On these pages he will be treated with the dignity we give all presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton included. That means unfounded rumors, related garbage and resulting insinuations about ancestry or personal behavior will not be…

