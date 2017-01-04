USC defeats Penn State after wild Rose Bowl comeback

PASADENA, Calif. — All season long, the Penn State formula was to start slow, fall behind, rally in the second half and then upset a favored opponent, whether it was Ohio State in October or Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

For much of a rare overcast afternoon at the Rose Bowl, it looked like the Lions might be adding another comeback saga to their tale.

Instead, this time it was Southern California that flipped the script.

After blowing…