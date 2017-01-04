The Wenatchee World

Weather:

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

USC defeats Penn State after wild Rose Bowl comeback

by Reuters
College Sports
PASADENA, Calif. — All season long, the Penn State formula was to start slow, fall behind, rally in the second half and then upset a favored opponent, whether it was Ohio State in October or Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

For much of a rare overcast afternoon at the Rose Bowl, it looked like the Lions might be adding another comeback saga to their tale.

Instead, this time it was Southern California that flipped the script.

After blowing…

