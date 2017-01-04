The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi18° Sunny

Tonight

Lo4° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi16° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo6° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi17° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo6° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi20° Slight Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo17° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi29° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

UW’s Baker, Jones, Qualls, Ross to enter NFL draft

by Adam JudeThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Washington juniors Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Elijah Qualls will follow John Ross into the NFL draft, the school announced Tuesday.

All four are projected high-round draft picks by various mock drafts.

A fifth UW underclassmen, Vita Vea, has also given strong consideration toward leaving school early. Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to declare for the NFL draft.

The departures of Baker, Jones and Qualls will give the UW defense, tops in the Pac-12 each of the last two season,…

