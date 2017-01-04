UW’s Baker, Jones, Qualls, Ross to enter NFL draft

Washington juniors Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Elijah Qualls will follow John Ross into the NFL draft, the school announced Tuesday.

All four are projected high-round draft picks by various mock drafts.

A fifth UW underclassmen, Vita Vea, has also given strong consideration toward leaving school early. Underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to declare for the NFL draft.

The departures of Baker, Jones and Qualls will give the UW defense, tops in the Pac-12 each of the last two season,…