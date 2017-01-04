Wild head north for a single game against division foe Surrey

The Wenatchee Wild are mired in a slump. The team has lost three straight, and all three came to division rival Chilliwack.

The Chiefs beat the Wild in regulation on Dec. 28 at Prospera Centre, then beat Wenatchee in 2OT on Dec. 30 and OT on Dec. 31 down on Walla Walla Ave.

The two overtime losses were the first two times the Wild have lost at home.

The three-game set before the turn of the New Year marked the…