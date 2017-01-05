The Wenatchee World

20-month sentence in molestation plea

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who pleaded guilty to sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl received a 20-month prison sentence Wednesday.

James D. Raides, 29, entered a plea in November to a charge of second-degree child molestation. The plea agreement threw out charges of first-degree child rape and incest originally leveled when Raides was arrested by Wenatchee police in December 2015.

The sentence handed down Wednesday by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan was the top end of the…

