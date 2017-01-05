Art of Community | Poverty program inspires Chelan woman to overcome
CHELAN — Amanda Austin is an articulate, college-educated former television news producer with a winning smile and two young children. Most people would never guess that she and her kids are living in poverty and rely on some public assistance to make ends meet. And she would never have imagined being in this situation, either. Austin told me she went from having a home with a pool to barely making it, as the result of a divorce.
Austin is just…